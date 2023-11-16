iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is AAF Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.1% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.77. 1,271,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,125. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.55.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

