iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.87

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 61581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,807,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

