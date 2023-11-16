iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Halpern Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 12.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $36,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.72. 4,611,812 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

