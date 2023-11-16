iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,041,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,779. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

