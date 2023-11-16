Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Ispire Technology Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 175,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $19.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

