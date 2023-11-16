J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.4% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $132.26. 477,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

