J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 21,162,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,967,840. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

