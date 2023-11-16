J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 754,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.66 and a 200-day moving average of $235.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.