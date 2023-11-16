James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.99

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 186015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

