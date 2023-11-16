Jason Wild Acquires 15,000 Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER) Stock

TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER – Get Free Report) Director Jason Wild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,367.00.
Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, Jason Wild acquired 85,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,138.50.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Jason Wild bought 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.11 per share, with a total value of C$31,603.50.
TerrAscend Price Performance
About TerrAscend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.