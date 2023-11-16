Jeffrey C. Tweedy Sells 1,065 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

