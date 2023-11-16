JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,511 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 341,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,546. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

