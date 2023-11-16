JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.67. 65,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.71. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $295.95 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

