JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 47,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 45,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.98. 4,709,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003,838. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

