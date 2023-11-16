JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Service Co. International by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 214,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.