John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Update

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.74. 8,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $127.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.