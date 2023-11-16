John Mccluskey Sells 62,791 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 62,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.85, for a total value of C$1,120,819.35.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE AGI traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,807. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.57 and a 12 month high of C$19.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.57.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.825188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

