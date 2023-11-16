Joshua L. Smiley Buys 5,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 367,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 131.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zai Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 86.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

