JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $37.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

