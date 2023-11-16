JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.61 (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JGGI stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 486 ($5.97). The company had a trading volume of 631,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 467.02. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 414.50 ($5.09) and a one year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 972.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

