JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.61 (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of JGGI stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 486 ($5.97). The company had a trading volume of 631,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 467.02. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 414.50 ($5.09) and a one year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 972.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88.
