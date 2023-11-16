Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $26.20. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 902,254 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,091,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

