Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 94,077 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,049 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $71,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,431 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 331,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

