Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,691,262 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,901,262 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691,262 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Barrick Gold worth $82,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $158,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 3,807,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,118,600. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

