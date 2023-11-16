Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,762 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.38. 6,182,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,890,066. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

