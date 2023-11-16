Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $741.14 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Kava has a market capitalization of $741.14 million and approximately $37.50 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 937,870,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,983,001 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

