Kroger (NYSE:KR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.57

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 4879363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

