Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,328,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,528 shares during the period. Kyndryl makes up approximately 2.4% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 7.17% of Kyndryl worth $216,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.1 %

KD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 272,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.