Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.75. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

