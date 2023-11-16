Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 110800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

