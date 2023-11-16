LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.46 and last traded at C$32.27. Approximately 764,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 224,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.22.

LifeWorks Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.22.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.

