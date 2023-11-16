LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Sells $10,696.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,704 shares in the company, valued at $545,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Simon Seidelin Stadil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiqTech International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 4,100 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $15,949.00.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIQT

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.