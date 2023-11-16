LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Sells $10,696.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,704 shares in the company, valued at $545,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Simon Seidelin Stadil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 4,100 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $15,949.00.
Shares of LiqTech International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
