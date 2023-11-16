Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $112.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,288,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,266,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00299817 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
