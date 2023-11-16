Lloyd Carney Sells 18,400 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $912.37 million, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after buying an additional 1,517,395 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,513,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 745,942 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

