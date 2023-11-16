Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.96 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and $74,844.33 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

