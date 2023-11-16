Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 21,368,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,034,727. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4,884.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 466.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.