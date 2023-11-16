Mark L. Baum Acquires 7,500 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,022,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,406,213.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harrow Health Stock Up 6.2 %

Harrow Health stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,561. The stock has a market cap of $302.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

