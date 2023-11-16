MarketAxess (MKTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) recently:
- 11/1/2023 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/27/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $284.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $206.00 to $203.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $246.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2023 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/13/2023 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/11/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $242.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $308.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00.
- 10/6/2023 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $206.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $223.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2023 – MarketAxess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
MarketAxess Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,988. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.91.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of MarketAxess
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MarketAxess by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
