MarketAxess (MKTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) recently:

11/1/2023 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $284.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $206.00 to $203.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $246.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2023 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $242.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $308.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00.

10/6/2023 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $206.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $223.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – MarketAxess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,988. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MarketAxess by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

