Marks and Spencer Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($2.89) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

