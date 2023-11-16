McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $12.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,441,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.