McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $170.61. 239,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,164. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

