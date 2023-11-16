MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 584079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.19.

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

