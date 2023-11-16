Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.38

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 361283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Mega Uranium Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$142.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.

