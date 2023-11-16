Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Metro from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Metro stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,163. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.30. Metro has a 1-year low of C$68.14 and a 1-year high of C$78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

