Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.45. The stock had a trading volume of 209,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,379. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

