Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 807 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.04. 343,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.82 and a 200 day moving average of $436.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $349.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
