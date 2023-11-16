Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 807 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.04. 343,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.82 and a 200 day moving average of $436.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $349.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.