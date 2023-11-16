Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $23.28

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $23.81. Morphic shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 9,344 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Morphic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

