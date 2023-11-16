National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

