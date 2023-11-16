Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,385. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

