NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $281.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00004723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,109,800 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 998,758,172 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.80746531 USD and is up 14.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $240,432,226.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.