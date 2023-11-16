NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. NICE accounts for 6.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned 0.08% of NICE worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $17.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.99. 868,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,681. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average is $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

